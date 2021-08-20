Emergency services at Carrickreagh Jetty

Emergency services are conducting a search at Carrickreagh Jetty just outside Enniskillen following reports that a man had entered the water.

The area has been cordoned off.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police and other emergency services are currently at the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen following a report of a man having entered the water in the early hours of this morning.

“There are no further details at present.”