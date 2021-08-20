+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Emergency services at Carrickreagh Jetty

Posted: 9:26 am August 20, 2021
Emergency services are conducting a search at Carrickreagh Jetty just outside Enniskillen following reports that a man had entered the water.
 
The area has been cordoned off.
 
A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police and other emergency services are currently at the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen following a report of a man having entered the water in the early hours of this morning.
“There are no further details at present.”

