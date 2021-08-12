+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Covid figures almost double in one week

Posted: 8:57 am August 12, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

 

COVID cases have nearly doubled across Fermanagh in the last seven days leading up to August 8. 
Not one postcode area of Fermanagh saw a reduction in its positive cases this week, with the total figure of Covid cases now standing at 309, compared to 163  the previous week, and 143 cases the week before that. 
There were 86 cases in the Enniskillen area of BT74, up from 60 the previous week; in the BT92 area of Lisnaskea and Derrylin there were 49 cases, up from 34; there were 76 cases in BT93 of Derrygonnelly, Belleek and Kesh, up from 30 the week before; the biggest surge over the last week came from BT94, covering the Irvinestown and Ballinamallard areas, which saw positive cases climb to 98 from 39. 

