Covid cases continue to climb as hundreds queue for vaccine

WHILE Covid cases continue to grow in Fermanagh, there were heartening scenes at the weekend as hundreds of locals, many of them young people, queued for hours to make sure they got their vaccine.

Only one postcode area of Fermanagh saw a reduction in its positive Covid cases this week, with the biggest increase in cases in the county town. In total, there were 163 positive Covid results in Fermanagh in the seven days leading up to August 1, up from 143 the week before and 67 the week before that.

There were 60 cases in the Enniskillen area of BT74, up from 47 the pervious week; in the BT92 area of Lisnaskea and Derrylin there were 34 cases, up from 29; there were 30 cases in BT93 of Derrygonnelly, Belleek and Kesh, down from 33 the week before; and there were 39 cases in BT94 covering the Irvinestown and Ballinamallard areas, up from 34.

Across the wider Fermanagh and Omagh area, there were 414 positive Covid cases, up from 317 the week before. Of those. There were two cases among those over 80; 30 among those aged 60-79; 91 among those aged 40-59; 187 among those again 20-39; and 105 among the under 19s.

