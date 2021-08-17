CONCANNON, Patrick (Pat) – Killynure Park, Enniskilen, BT74-6JD, 16th August 2021. Dear husband of the late Angela and loving father of Cora Concannon and Catherine Neidhart (Christof) and the late Aisling and Jarlath. Much loved grandfather to Dara, Conor, Mell, Ger, Aisling, Killian, Linus and Anika. Dear brother of Michael, Mary Ford and the late Sean, Matty, Colm and Gretta.

Mass on Wednesday morning 18th August at 11 am in St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen. Mass may be viewed on the Parish webcam, followed by private cremation.

Please note, owing to current guidelines, the Mass attendance will be for family and close friends only, please.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, family, extended family, friends and neighbours.