Community saddened by tragic death of a ‘gentleman’

THE local community has been left shocked and saddened following the tragic death of a Maguiresbridge man, whose body was discovered on the Belfast Road last week.

Ferenc Beres, was known to many as a “much loved” character, who was a devoted father-of-two and grandfather.

The PSNI said that it received a report of a collision at Main Street at around 1.15pm on August 9, in which the male driver had left the scene.

Just before 1.40pm on the same day, police received a further report that a man’s body had been found a short distance away at Belfast Road.

Since then, locals have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late Mr Beres, who will be “missed beyond measure,” by many.

“Ferenc was a gentleman, I often spent time in deep conversation with him in the gym. He will be greatly missed,” said one person, while another wrote, “What an absolute gentleman Ferenc was, such a gentle soul.”

The Powerhouse Gym in Enniskillen, where the late Mr Beres attended also paid tribute, “It is with deep regret we learn of the passing of Ferenc Beres, a much loved member and friend of all here at the Powerhouse,” it said.

“We want to extend our deepest condolences to Ferenc’s family and friends from all of us here, we will miss you dearly.

“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”

The funeral of late Ferenc Beres took place at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea, followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan.

He is survived by his partner Antoinette, children; Dora (Tibor), Gergely (Bianka) and grandson Joshua, close friend Olivia and all of his friends and colleagues.

