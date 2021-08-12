Community saddened by loss of popular character

THE COMMUNITY of Lisnaskea has been left devastated following the loss of one of its most loved and popular characters.

Kevin McCaffrey (70) of St Patrick’s Terrace, died peacefully at his home on August 2.

The funeral Mass of the late Mr McCaffrey who was known by many for his outgoing nature and time for others took place in Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea.

Paying tribute, Canon Jimmy McPhillips told mourners, “Kevin was a great chatter and he certainly had no problem making conversation.

“He was the friendly one, the one who could talk to anyone and form a relationship or friendship with them in seconds.

“He mixed so easily with the young and old, and always left you smiling. He loved family, he loved visiting family and I know how much you all enjoyed his laughter and one-liners.

“Kevin was kindly, and always had time for others.”

