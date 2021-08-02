Ciaran’s Mourne challenge raises almost £8,000

A KINAWLEY man has completed a mammoth challenge in aid of Air Ambulance NI after he was rescued from a farming accident back in 2019 where his foot was partially crushed.

Ciarán Corrigan along with friends Damien Owens and Jason Martin, recently ran the ‘Mourne Wall’ which was 35k long with a total elevation of almost 3000m.

Speaking to the Herald about the experience, Ciarán said, “The trek in the Mournes was a great experience.

“It was a very difficult and tough terrain to negotiate and wasn’t made any easier with a heavy mist all day. That was the only disappointing thing, that we couldn’t enjoy any views from the mountains.

“The fund is sitting at £7,785 at the moment with a few donations still coming in. I am totally overwhelmed by the generosity of so many people and would like to thank everyone for donating.

“I would firstly like to thank Damien and Jason who completed the challenge with me and to all our family and friends who came down to the mournes to support and cheer us on.”

Ciarán, who had a farming accident two years ago spoke of the importance of the Air Ambulance service who attended the scene on the day of his accident.

“The ambulance service recommended for an Air Ambulance to come and transfer me to Belfast. People don’t realise the benefit of it until you need it,” explained Ciarán.

“By the time I got to Belfast I was glad to be there as the pain had just started to kick in.

“It’s an unbelievable service that you can get from where we are in Fermanagh to Belfast in 15 minutes and volunteers on the journey couldn’t have done enough for me. Thanks to this service, I was able to go into surgery at about 9:30 that night.”

Although surgery went well for the exercise-enthusiast, the severity of his injuries resulted in one of his toes being amputated.

“My injuries have never hindered me in anyway. I was lucky to recover and heal well thanks to the Air Ambulance crew who got me there in time.”

