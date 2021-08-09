Bravery and faith … PSNI officers go above and beyond

TWO stories of bravery and faith have shown how PSNI officers in the Fermanagh and Omagh district have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Former Chief Inspector Graham Dodds answered the call of a distressed mother whose nine-year-old son desperately needed a kidney transplant because his only kidney was functioning at just 14 per cent.

Another officer from Enniskillen PSNI station, who did not wished to be named, called off his patrol in the town because he heard “a voice” tell him to drive 12 miles to Derrylin where he found a car in a ditch. The driver had suffered a heart attack and his vehicle crashed off the road.

Advertisement

Both the driver, Noel Maguire from Brookborough and the recipient of Mr Dodds’ kidney, Joshua Dolan, have made a full recovery.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0