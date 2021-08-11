Body of man found named as Ferenc Beres

THE BODY of Ferenc Beres was discovered close to the scene of car crash which took place on Main Street, Maguiresbridge on Monday.

At around 1.15pm on Monday, local officers received a report of a road traffic collision on the Main Street in Maguiresbridge, in which the male driver of one of the cars involved left the scene.

Shortly before 1.40pm a further report was received that a man’s body had been discovered a short distance away on the Belfast Road. It is not known if the two incidents are connected.

When asked by this paper if both incidents were related, the PSNI could not confirm and said that “investigations in relation to this are still underway at this time.”

In a statement they said, “A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death and police are continuing to conduct enquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the death.”

Fermanagh MLA Áine Murphy spoke out about the fatal accident that has “shocked” the entire community of Maguiresbridge and further afield.

“My thoughts are with all of those involved at this difficult time. There is a police investigation underway to establish what happened and I wound urge anyone who can help to come forward,” she told the Herald.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may have captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist with police enquiries, is asked to call officers at Enniskillen on the non-

emergency number 101 quoting reference number 983 09/08/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

