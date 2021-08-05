Bishop questioned over plans to proceed with sacraments

BISHOP of Clogher, Larry Duffy, has drawn attention from An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the UK government’s Minister for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis on two separate clerical matters.

Bishop Duffy has joined two other bishops in dioceses south of the border, who have stated they are preparing to hold communions and confirmations in their parishes next year.

The Taoiseach reacted saying that the reason the government in the South does not allow gatherings of congregations is to “protect people and people’s health”.

Bishop Duffy has also signed his name to a statement condemning the directive from Westminster that full abortion must be introduced in the North by 2022.

