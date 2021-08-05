+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineBishop questioned over plans to proceed with sacraments
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Bishop questioned over plans to proceed with sacraments

Posted: 6:12 pm August 5, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

BISHOP of Clogher, Larry Duffy, has drawn attention from An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the UK government’s Minister for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis on two separate clerical matters.

Bishop Duffy has joined two other bishops in dioceses south of the border, who have stated they are preparing to hold communions and confirmations in their parishes next year.

The Taoiseach  reacted saying that the reason the government in the South does not allow gatherings of congregations is to “protect people and people’s health”.

Advertisement

Bishop Duffy has also signed his name to a statement condemning the directive from Westminster that full abortion must be introduced in the North by 2022.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:12 pm August 5, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA