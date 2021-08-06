BELLEEK UPDATE: Firefighters respond to significant flooding

LAST NIGHT firefighters from Belleek and Enniskillen Fire Station responded to reports of significant flooding across 2 main roads in Belleek. Firefighters from Ballyshannon Fire Station also attended the incident.

A spokesperson from the NIFRS said, “A male had become trapped in his car but was out of the vehicle when Firefighters arrived. “Firefighters used a light portable pump and 10 lengths of hose to clear the flooding.

“While Firefighters were clearing the floodwater a member of the public informed them that a 65 year old man had had a heart attack nearby. “Two Firefighters attended the casualty, they provided oxygen therapy &used a defibrillator until an ambulance arrived. He was then taken to hospital and the Firefighters returned to continue clearing the floodwater.

“The road was cleared and left safe and the incident was dealt with by 4.14am on Thursday 6 August 2021.”