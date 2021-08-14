Belleek and Garrison residents dealing with effects of flooding

FLOODING continues to be a problem in Belleek, while residents and businesses in Garrison are still cleaning up their properties following floods likened to “the river running down the street”.

Videos of the torrential rain and its effect on the villages have been posted online showing the extent of the flooding and the panicked reaction of people who got no warning or time to protect their properties.

There is a video of graves at Cashel under water, sandbags arriving by the lorry-load and tarmac ripped up by the force of gushing water.

While all the local political representatives have praised the emergency response from agencies including the Fire Service, Rivers Agency, and Department for Infrastructure, Councillors Anthony Feely from Garrison and John Coyle from Belleek and MLA for the area, Jemma Dolan, have called on the authorities to put in place preventative measures now to stop the scenes that are ongoing in Belleek from happening again.

Cllr Anthony Feely is a farmer who lives in Garrison. He told the Herald the Roogagh River above the Gurteen Road burst its banks and the overspill flowed at speed past houses and several businesses including a hairdressers, art studio and auctioneers.

In Cashel, two people including an 88-year-old woman had to leave their homes.

