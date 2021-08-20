African plaque unveiled for Belleek’s Bishop Daly

A SPECIAL commemorative plaque has been unveiled at St Luke’s Hospital in Wolisso, Ethiopia in memory of Belleek native, Bishop Edward Daly, five years on from his passing.

Commissioned by Derry international development charity Children in Crossfire, the plaque recognises the Bishop’s support for their work in Ethiopia and Tanzania.

It has been placed at the therapeutic feeding unit at St Luke’s, which provides life-saving treatment for hundreds of children with severe acute malnutrition each year.

Children in Crossfire’s Executive Director Richard Moore met in recent days with Bishop Daly’s sister Anne Gibson to present her and long-time family friend Fr Eamon Graham with a copy of the plaque.

