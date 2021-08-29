Abigail’s primed and ready for Miss NI bid

WITH just over two weeks to go until the final of the Miss Northern Ireland contest, Abigail Parkinson admits it would be “amazing” if she was to win the Miss NI crown at the annual beauty pagent.

“It is actually hard to believe that the competition is now so close as my heat was back in May. Due to Covid the usual timeline of the competition is much different so it has been a long time coming.

“I have so much respect for the competition and to be placed at all would be a blessing. I am genuinely so grateful to just be a part of it and if I was to place I would be over the moon with excitement and emotion.”

Abigail, a native of Kesh, first entered the competition in 2019 and with last year’s contest postponed as a result of Covid-19, the TikTok trender had plenty of time to seek advice from former winners of the competition in preparation for the final weekend.

“I was lucky to be able to speak with two former Miss Northern Ireland’s, Mary McCartney and Judith Wilson, who both have been amazing and a wealth of wisdom for me as a competitor but also in life as a promotional mode and how to navigate the world.

“I will take on board all of their advice as always and bring my authentic self to the competition too.”

As a result of Covid-19 restrictions and regulations, the qualification process for the beauty pagent was a lot different with the first round of trials held remotely over modern technology and the qualification rounds were “nerve-wrecking” according to 24-year old Fermanagh native.

“My heat was virtual on Zoom. As was everyone’s post-pandemic, it was held in the classic Miss Northern Ireland way of an interview and then the other contestants also would be interviewed an then the floor is opened for the judges to ask questions and if we had anything extra to ask or say about ourselves.

“It is nerve-wrecking but the organisers are amazing and made everyone feel so comfortable and I actually really enjoyed my heat.

“We then had to wait until the winners were announced on social media and thankfully I was a winner.”

Abigail is one of a 25-girl field who will all compete to become Miss Northern Ireland at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on Monday September 6th.

Reflecting on the past few months since her qualification, she insists that the experience of being a Miss Northern Ireland finalist is one that she will never forget.

“Preparation for a competition like this is so much more than people realise.

“You have all of the fun glamourous prep with hair at Michele International, Skincare and Facials at Younique Aesthetics Clinic, Makeup at Makeup Pro Store, Nails at Beauty Boulevard, Tan from Luxe Gold, and so on.

“I absolutely love visiting these places and getting my glam on but you also have to prepare physically and mentally.

“I have an incredible personal trainer at Athena Athletics and that has been a game changer for me this year.”

