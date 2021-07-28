Western Trust to close Lakeland Forum mass vaccination clinic at end of the month

THERE have been plenty of developments on the vaccine front this week, but top of the news is that the Western Trust is to close its mass vaccination centre at the Lakeland Forum at the end of the month.

With over one million people across the North now fully vaccinated, this week Health Minister Robin Swann warned the current intensive vaccination roll out “cannot continue indefinitely.” In line with the announcement, the Trust announced yesterday (Tuesday) it will end its programme for the Pfizer jab at its three mass vaccination centres in Enniskillen, Omagh and Derry on July 31.

“The Trust will continue with a programme of mobile clinics during August and second doses will continue to be administered at the Mass Vaccination Centres via walk in and appointment until early September,” said a spokesman.

“Winding down the Mass Vaccination Centres will allow staff to return to other parts of the health service and it is hoped that the 31 July deadline will motivate those who have yet still to receive their first jab to visit one of the centres.

“The Trust would remind those people who are due to receive their second dose at a vaccination centre after this date to either attend their scheduled appointments or avail of the walk in facility at one of the mass vaccination centres.”

