Coronavirus signs at Brewster Park

Two GAA clubs suspend activity within 24 hours

Posted: 2:25 pm July 26, 2021

Within 24 hours, two Fermanagh GAA clubs have suspended their club activity as a result of Covid-19 concerns.

On Sunday night, Tempo Maguires issued a statement via social media stating that the “executive committee have decided to suspend all club activity with immediate effect in light of some Covid cases arising within the club.”

This morning (Monday), Erne Gaels Belleek have also decided to suspend their club activity until further notice as a result of rising Covid-19 cases arising within the club.

