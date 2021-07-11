Test kits available at County Buildings

With case numbers continuing to rise and the Delta variant spreading locally, even those without Covid symptoms are being urged to get tested in a bid to help prevent the spread of the delta variant in the area, with free test kits available in Enniskillen.

This week the Council announced it had opened a temporary walk-in assisted testing site at the South West College in Omagh, where people without symptoms can be tested without an appointment.

The centre will be open every day this week from 10am-4pm.

As well as the test centre, ‘Rapid Lateral Flow Device’ tests are also available at the Council’s ‘Connect Centres’, including County Buildings in Enniskillen.

They can also be ordered online by visiting www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.

