Teenager suffers head injuries in town assault

DETECTIVES are appealing for information after a 19-year-old man suffered injuries to his head after he was assaulted in the Belmore Street area of Enniskillen during the early hours of Monday morning.

Police believe this assault is connected to another assault of a 19-year-old man earlier that evening in the same area.

