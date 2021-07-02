+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Teenager suffers head injuries in town assault
Teenager suffers head injuries in town assault

Posted: 1:04 pm July 2, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

DETECTIVES are appealing for information after a 19-year-old man suffered injuries to his head after he was assaulted in the Belmore Street area of Enniskillen during the early hours of Monday morning.
A 19-year-old man suffered injuries to his head after he was assaulted. He was taken to hospital where he is still receiving treatment for injuries.
Police believe this assault is connected to another assault of a 19-year-old man earlier that evening in the same area.

