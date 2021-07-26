TEAGUE, Bart – 16 Mountview Drive, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Sunday, 25th July 2021, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Brídie (née Maguire) and loving father of Caroline, Tony, Jarlath and Ciaran. Brother of Marie Ó Rourke (Paddy). Bart was pre-deceased by his parents John and Kathleen (Swifts Shop) and by his sisters Mona ( Anthony McGovern, RIP and Brionica, RIP.

Bart’s body will repose at the family home on Tuesday from 12 noon until 9 pm with removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bart will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, sister, brother-in-law Paddy, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Bart’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on Church Services TV Lisnaskea.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLA.

House private to family on Wednesday morning, please.

St. Padre Pio pray for him