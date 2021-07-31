STRATHIE, Aiveen (née Murphy) – 23 Coragh Road, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, BT92-4BP, 30th July 2021. Dearly beloved wife of Barry, cherished mother of Caolan, Dean and Kechul, dear daughter of Mary Murphy and the late Hugh, sister of Helena Ward (Malachy) Aodhgan (Donna), Caroline McQuaid (Tony), Brian (Laura), Liam (Aine) and Joseph Geraldine.

Removal to St. Nail’s Church, Kinawley on Sunday, 1st August for Mass at 1 pm, which may be viewed on the Parish webcam, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by all her loving family, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Please adhere to social distancing at all times

“Heaven is now her home”