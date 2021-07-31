+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

STRATHIE, Aiveen

Posted: 8:32 pm July 31, 2021

STRATHIE, Aiveen (née Murphy) – 23 Coragh Road, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, BT92-4BP, 30th July 2021. Dearly beloved wife of Barry, cherished mother of Caolan, Dean and Kechul, dear daughter of Mary Murphy and the late Hugh, sister of Helena Ward (Malachy) Aodhgan (Donna), Caroline McQuaid (Tony), Brian (Laura), Liam (Aine) and Joseph Geraldine.

Removal to St. Nail’s Church, Kinawley on Sunday, 1st August for Mass at 1 pm, which may be viewed on the Parish webcam, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by all her loving family, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Please adhere to social distancing at all times

Heaven is now her home”

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA