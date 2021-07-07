+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Cancer waiting time

Some cancer patients wait two months for treatment

Posted: 9:34 am July 7, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

BARELY more than half of Fermanagh patients are beginning their cancer treatment within two months of being given an urgent referral by their GP.

Meanwhile, the number of suspected breast cancer patients within the Western trust who were seen within 14 days of a referral has plummeted over the past year, according to the latest statistical release from the Department of Health. 

The report, which makes from grim reading in places, was released last week and looked at the first three months of the year.

