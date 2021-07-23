Sean’s ready to fly the Fermanagh flag in Tokyo

By Mark McGoldrick

The largest sporting event in the world, the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, is set to begin today (Friday).

While all eyes will be on the likes of elite athletes Simone Biles, Eliud Kipchoge, Shelly-Ann Frase-Pryce and Katarina Johnson-Thompson as they bid for Olympic Glory, the people of Fermanagh will be keeping their eyes pealed to see if they can catch a sight of our own sporting stars in Japan.

Erne Boxing Club owner Sean Crowley is working behind the scenes with Team Ireland in an Anti-Doping Control Officer role.

Having been out in Tokyo for three week’s preparing for the start of the event, Sean has faced a tough challenge isolating and abiding to the strict Covid-19 rules and regulations.

“My trip started off with another Covid PCR test on arrival in Japan and three days of quarantine in a hotel room and three further Covid PCR tests.

“Thereafter, my status was changed to soft quarantine which means I can leave my hotel by taxi only to go to work at the Olympic Village and return to my hotel by taxi afterwards.

“I am not allowed to use public transport, walk around or use any shops, even the one next door to my hotel, or visit any tourist attractions until my quarantine period is up.

“I have been at work and I am basically training a lot of the local staff on procedures. That has been great because it means that I have been out on the move quite a bit around the Village.”

With the Opening Ceremony set to commence today at 12pm GMT, Sean is eagerly looking forward to the start of the competitions and playing his part in Ireland’s thrust for silverware at the Games.

“It is good to see that there are quite a few Irish athletes now in the Village.

“There is a real buzz so for the athletes they are starting to get the Olympic experience which is great and I am really looking forward to the Opening Ceremony. “I won’t be attending obviously but I will be looking forward to seeing it on TV.”