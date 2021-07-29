+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Sean Montgomery Memorial Tractor Run
Sean Montgomery Memorial Tractor Run

Posted: 6:02 pm July 29, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

THE Sean Montgomery Memorial Tractor Run will take place this Sunday in aid of the North West Cancer Centre in Derry.

Speaking on this weekend’s event, his wife Geraldine said, “We are overwhelmed by the donations to date for Sean’s Memorial Tractor Run this Sunday. We never ever thought Sean’s Tractor Run would get the support it has already got, all donations are going to a fantastic bunch of caring people in the North West Cancer Centre in Derry who cared and looked after Sean so well.

“We wanted to give a little back in thanks for their care and support over the 18 short months we got with Sean. We are forever grateful and look forward to seeing you all on your old vintage tractors and all your new modern tractors too.

“The Tractor Run will be starting off at the Knocks Hall at 2pm, then heading down the Knocks Road where everyone will be taking a right out to McCanns Quarry, heading back into Lisnaskea right through the town and out to Donagh.”

Registration for the The Sean Montgomery Memorial Tractor Run will take place at the Knocks Community Centre at 1pm. Refreshments will be served on the day with a £10 entry fee.

Alternatively, you can donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ourgentlegiant

 

