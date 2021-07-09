Seán leaves Stormont and Áine takes over his seat

FORMER MLA Seán Lynch has bid farewell to Stormont following his decision to step away from frontline politics after 10 years.

Speaking to the Herald, Mr Lynch, said that Stormont was an “interesting place” that he “never thought” he would be in.

Meanwhile, Lisnaskea’s Áine Murphy has been co-opted to fill the Stormont vacancy left by her Sinn Féin colleague.

The 24-year-old former St Comhghall’s student, who has a great “passion” for GAA having played for Lisnaskea Emmetts from a young age, says she is “looking forward” to representing the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone after joining the Assembly on Monday.

