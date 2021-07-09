+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSeán leaves Stormont and Áine takes over his seat
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Sean Lynch

Seán leaves Stormont and Áine takes over his seat

Posted: 9:54 am July 9, 2021

FORMER MLA Seán Lynch has bid farewell to Stormont following his decision to step away from frontline politics after 10 years. 

Speaking to the Herald, Mr Lynch, said that Stormont was an “interesting place” that he “never thought” he would be in.

Meanwhile, Lisnaskea’s Áine Murphy has been co-opted to fill the Stormont vacancy left by her Sinn Féin colleague.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old former St Comhghall’s student, who has a great “passion” for GAA having played for Lisnaskea Emmetts from a young age, says she is “looking forward” to representing the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone after joining the Assembly on Monday.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:54 am July 9, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA