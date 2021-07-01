Sad day for the ‘Tech’ when the doors are locked for the last time

SWC meant living and studying locally and more importantly keeping the skillset at home.

THE South West College at Fairview, Enniskillen, or the Tech as it is more fondly known as to Fermanagh people of a certain age, is to close its doors for the very last time this week.

Over the past 50 years, there is hardly a hairdresser or a receptionist, plumber or chef in this county who hasn’t done at least some of his/her training at the Tech.

Opened in 1971, students aged 16 and over from schools across Fermanagh made the transition to third level education and training at the Tech which meant living and studying locally and more than often, meant keeping young people’s skillset in the county also.

While excitement is building for the opening of the college’s new £30 million state-of-the-art Erne Campus in September, the closure of the town centre’s Fairview campus is tinged with sadness and happy memories for many.

