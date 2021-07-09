Removal of ‘Green Card’ welcomed by motorists

DRIVERS in Fermanagh have welcomed the decision to remove the need for ‘Green Card’ insurance to drive in the South.

The ‘Green Card’ scheme was introduced in January as part of new Brexit regulations and required people from the North to carry documents when travelling over the border to prove they have the minimum insurance cover required by the country you’re driving in.

An agreement was struck between the Motor Insurance Bureau of Ireland and the European Commission means the need for a Green Card has been scrapped and northern drivers being afforded the same exemption as EU-based motorists.

