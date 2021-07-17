Public realm works to resume on Monday

AFTER a break for the bank holiday last week, the £5 million Enniskillen Public Realm works have resumed at two ends of the town.

On Monday, following extensive work on East Bridge Street, work will begin on the footpath outside the Clinton Centre. These works will then continue down Belmore Street, on the same side as the Herald, and on out to the A4 Belfast Road.

Footpath work is also set to restart at SD Kells on Church Street, working towards Middleton Street and on to Nugents Entry and the right-hand side of Townhall street, working towards the Diamond.