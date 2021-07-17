+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePublic realm works to resume on Monday
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Public realm works to resume on Monday

Posted: 10:05 am July 17, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com
AFTER a break for the bank holiday last week, the £5 million Enniskillen Public Realm works have resumed at two ends of the town. 
On Monday, following extensive work on East Bridge Street, work will begin on the footpath outside the Clinton Centre. These works will then continue down Belmore Street, on the same side as the Herald, and on out to the A4 Belfast Road.
Footpath work is also set to restart at SD Kells on Church Street, working towards Middleton Street and on to Nugents Entry and the right-hand side of Townhall street, working towards the Diamond. 

To read more on this story see next week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:05 am July 17, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA