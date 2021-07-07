Police alert over suspicious car in Derrylin area

Police in Fermanagh have urged locals in the Derrylin, Teemore and Kinawley area to be on alert this afternoon, following reports from local residents of a suspicious car in the area potentially “scouting” out houses.

Following the local reports, a Fermanagh PSNI spokesman said a black Volkswagen Golf had been seen in the area, and was “currently displaying an English registration which likely will change.”

They added there were three or four males on board “potentially scouting properties.”

“Any sightings please report to 101 immediately quoting 615 of 7th July 2021,” they urged. “If crime is occurring, please phone 999.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007