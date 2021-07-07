+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Police alert over suspicious car in Derrylin area

Posted: 2:24 pm July 7, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

Police in Fermanagh have urged locals in the Derrylin, Teemore and Kinawley area to be on alert this afternoon, following reports from local residents of a suspicious car in the area potentially “scouting” out houses.
Following the local reports, a Fermanagh PSNI spokesman said a black Volkswagen Golf had been seen in the area, and was “currently displaying an English registration which likely will change.”
They added there were three or four males on board “potentially scouting properties.”
“Any sightings please report to 101 immediately quoting 615 of 7th July 2021,” they urged. “If crime is occurring, please phone 999.”

