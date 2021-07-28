Pat was a ‘father figure’ to many

THE community of Brookeborough and the wider GAA family is mourning one of its greatest members, in the passing of Pat Wray last week.

Described as a “father figure to many”, Pat died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, 22 July.

While Theresa and the couple’s seven children, their grandchildren, great-grandchildren and Pat’s brother-in-law Jimmy, will be the people who will feel his loss most keenly, the club the Cavanagarvan man devoted so much of his time and energy to, Brookeborough’s Heber MacMahon’s, know Pat Wray is irreplaceable too.

“Always involved in every aspect of our club, from Vice President to general maintenance and supporter, [Pat] was always eager to help out on every occasion”, the club posted on their facebook page.

