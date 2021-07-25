Paddy lived his life to the full

Paddy McCormack lived and enjoyed life to the full.

“What a lovely comment for a man nearly 90 years of age” was how St. Ninnidh’s Church funeral Mass celebrant, Fr. Gerard Alwill PP, fondly referred to family comments describing Paddy McCormack as having lived and enjoyed life to the full.

In his 90th year, Paddy, one of the Derrylin area’s best known and most widely respected residents, who had been in declining health for some years, passed away rather unexpectedly on 14th July.

He was the eldest of the family of 13 of Owen, who died on Christmas Day 1985 and Bridget (nee Monaghan), who, at her 2017 death in her 107th year, had the singular distinction of being one of the oldest women in Ireland.

As the eldest, Paddy helped to rear his younger siblings, Fr. Alwill saying “He was like a father to them”.

His father was a blacksmith of note but, from an early age, Paddy, who attended Aughakillymaude Primary School, took an interest in the family farm, also working at Ballycassidy Sawmills and Unipork, Enniskillen.

He had a great ability to mix with people, he loved meeting new people and he made many good friends.

He loved Country and Western music and dancing. In November 1963 he married Patsy Maguire, settling in Derryvrane where they raised a family of four, Fr. Alwill saying, “Family came first and foremost to Paddy”.

Described by Fr. Alwill as “a sociable man with a natural curiosity which led him to “explore life the way he did”, he had a great love of travelling, “all over Ireland”, also visiting places like New York, Rome, Paris and Prague, “thoroughly enjoying exploring new cultures”.

A good community man, Paddy served on the St. Aidan’s High School Board of Governors and was also a member of St. Felim’s Educational Trust.

He was a man of deep faith, never missing Sunday Mass, the Rosary important to him, in Fr. Alwill’s words, “he was one of God’s faithful people”.

His family is most appreciative of those who helped in his later years, especially his home care team, hospital staff and Fermanagh Parkinson’s Group.

Paddy is survived by his wife Patsy, daughters Caroline (Belfast) and Bernie (Virginia), sons Ciaran and Damian, sisters, Rhoda, Margaret, Bridie, Josie, brothers Desmond, Owen, Maurice, John, Brendan and Leslie,

He was predeceased by his sisters Mary (McCaffrey) in 2011 and Carmel (Scallon) in September 2020.

Following Requiem Mass, burial took place in the adjoining cemetery.



