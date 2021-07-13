+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Barry Owens playing for Teemore Shamrocks

Owens is savouring his playing days

Posted: 5:49 pm July 13, 2021
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com
Many people say you’re the best player to come out of Fermanagh- how does that sit with you, Barry? 
 
“I don’t even know if I was the best player in Teemore” he modestly laughs, “when you play alongside the likes of Ciaran O’Reilly and them, who were great footballers, skilfully-wise.
 
“ It is hard to compare players in different eras. I don’t know if you could say that I was the best player because if Peter McGinnity was playing when we were playing, he would have played more matches and more than likely won more awards, as he was an unbelievable talent.”
 
Whether he was ‘thee best’ or not to pull on the green and white of Fermanagh would certainly spark debate but for those of us who got to watch Owens in his prime, well, we were the lucky ones. Strong, determined; never one to shy away from a tackle, you’d put your house on him coming out of defence with the ball if it was played in high and when Owens was at the back, we simply stood more of a chance.
 
The Teemore man played his first game for the Erne county back in 2000, against Tipperary in the All Ireland B final. 21 years later and Owens is still pulling on the green and white, but it’s the green and white of Teemore.
 
