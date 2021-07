MURPHY, Daniel – 29 Cleenish Park, Enniskillen, 28th December 2020. Loving son of Susan and dear brother of Charlene, Nathan, Holly and Eoin.

Funeral Mass will be in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin on Saturday, 31st July 2021 at 12 noon, followed by interment of ashes in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing Mum, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and extended family circle.