Maura was a ‘born educator’

THE DEATH has taken place of one of Fermanagh’s most respected women, Maura MacMahon.

The former teacher died peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital last Friday, 19th July following a brief illness. She was 91.

Born in 1930 the second eldest child of Alice and John Magee of Irvinestown the “born educator” attended Mount Lourdes before attending St Mary’s Teacher Training College in 1950.

Many people of a certain age in Enniskillen will remember Mrs MacMahon as a teacher in the old Abbey Street and St Michael’s primary schools and other local places of learning over a career spanning 50 years.

She is fondly remembered as a kindly and caring teacher who paid particular attention to vulnerable children in her care, especially those who had suffered loss or were bereaved.

Fr Raymond Donnelly told the congregation at Mrs MacMahon Requiem Mass on Monday that “children in her care often reported finding a note of comfort or the promise of a prayer.”

