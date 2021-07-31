+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMaura was a ‘born educator’
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Mrs Maura MacMahon

Maura was a ‘born educator’

Posted: 6:50 pm July 31, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com

THE DEATH has taken place of one of Fermanagh’s most respected women, Maura MacMahon.

The former teacher died peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital last Friday, 19th July following a brief illness. She was 91.

Born in 1930 the second eldest child of Alice and John Magee of Irvinestown the “born educator” attended Mount Lourdes before attending St Mary’s Teacher Training College in 1950.

Advertisement

Many people of a certain age in Enniskillen will remember Mrs MacMahon as a teacher in the old Abbey Street and St Michael’s primary schools and other local places of learning over a career spanning 50 years.

She is fondly remembered as a kindly and caring teacher who paid particular attention to vulnerable children in her care, especially those who had suffered loss or were bereaved.

Fr Raymond Donnelly told the congregation at Mrs MacMahon Requiem Mass on Monday that “children in her care often reported finding a note of comfort or the promise of a prayer.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:50 pm July 31, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA