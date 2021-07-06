Jenny’s turning out delectable handmade fudge treats

THE website and instagram pictures for the Fermanagh Fudge Co. demonstrates Jenny Marshall’s artistic background.

Although a confectioner and baker in this latest incarnation, the hardworking Jenny has trained in fashion design and marketing and has a great interest in graphic design, a personal interest that has led her to take all her own photos and design the Fermanagh Fudge Co. website, while holding down another job and turning out her delectable handmade fudge products.

Even as a child, Jenny’s entrepreneurial spirit shone through as she opened her home for boarding rabbits and was always crafting and selling her work to family and friends.

From her home near Coa, 25-year-old Jenny started toying with the idea of making sweet fudge before lockdown. She had some success selling homebakes at car boot sales but, as a fudge-lover herself, she knew there was so much more that could be added to give the traditional sweet treat a contemporary flare and added flavour.

At first, she worked with the old traditional fudge recipe which includes cream and butter but, with orders coming in from all over the UK and the North, she wanted to make fudge that would last in transit but still hit the spot.

Using a condensed milk base for her artisan fudge, Jenny has combined her passions for art and baking and used her attention to detail and crafting skills to make fudge like you’ve never seen or tasted before.

Every fortnight Jenny changes the theme for her products so the fayre available for order is different at Easter compared to summer and in between occasions she changes up the flavours on offer.

At the moment, customers can choose from three themes: orange obsession, caramel creations and mint marvel. Each theme includes three flavours so, for example, mint lovers can choose from After Eight, Mint Matchmakers and Aero mint-topped fudge and in the orange obsession range people can choose from Terry’s chocolate orange, orange Matchmakers or Cadbury’s orange Buttons.

“I tried infusing fudge with flavours but found it was just too overpowering and took away from the traditional fudge taste we all love,” Jenny told the Herald, “so, I tweaked and went through a process of trial and error to get where I wanted to be which was to integrate the essence of people’s favourite chocolate bars with fudge and so add the flavour on top of the fudge.”

One thing that strikes you about Jenny and Fermanagh Fudge Co. is how she is always raising the bar, challenging her talents and adding to what is a simple confectionery to produce something with added wow! factor, a personal touch and using all manner of skills.

At Easter, Jenny had indulgent dark chocolate, smooth milk and creamy white chocolate fudge which she topped with pretty handmade fondant camomile flowers. Customers who bought fudge from this range also received their own camomile growing kit with an online video tutorial. Customers can buy handmade cards using their own images emailed to Jenny, her indulgent fudge treats come in handcrafted boxes with lino prints and pressed labels.

“I love the presentation side of things,” an enthused Jenny said, “That’s where the pride comes in for me. I donb’t just want to sell fudge, I want my fudge to be gifted and I want to give people an experience.”

Although Jenny takes orders 24 hours a day, her bake days are Sunday and Wednesday so she recommends placing orders on Saturday or Tuesday to receive your homemade artisan fudge within two to three days. As she says on the Fermanagh Fudge Co. website, “I’m so grateful when someone makes a purchase that supports my craft, as it doesn’t buy a CEO’s third vacation house, it supports a dream.”

If you like fudge or are looking to give someone you know a bespoke Fermanagh-made gift, then a visit to Jenny’s socials are a must. You will be mesmerised by her work on @fermanaghfudgeco on instagram, facebook and on her website: https://www.fermanaghfudgeco.co.uk/.

