I believe in these players- Joe Baldwin

FERMANAGH manager Joe Baldwin feels his side has every chance of starting their Lory Meagher Cup Championship with a victory this Sunday.

The Group B clash sees Fermanagh travel to Kingspan Breffni Park this coming Sunday, with the winner moving into the semi final to face the second place team in Group A which will be either Longford, Louth or Monaghan.

The loser of Sunday’s clash will see them facing the top team in Group A which at the moment is Longford after an eye watering 8-25 to 3-19 victory over Louth on Saturday in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park last Saturday.

Cavan are familiar foes, with the Ernemen having already played them in Breffni Park this year. That day it was the brilliance of Cavan’s Brian Fitzgerald who hit 0-13 that which included the final four points of the game to secure a 1-19 to 2-16 draw.

Injuries have been plentiful for Baldwin.

“Look, to be honest right now we have a number of players who are in a huge race against time. Kevin McGarry and Barney McAuley have been really unfortunate, they have done nothing since the draw in the league clash, while John Duffy and Aidan Flanagan are also now nursing injuries with both really doubtful for this weekend.

“I am not the type of manager who will wrap players up in cotton wool, I always feel it’s important for players to be able to play matches, we have had some really interesting challenge games against the likes of Leitrim and Armagh, it showed me the entire squad but injuries are part of the game. Even the likes of Michael Murphy and Tony Kelly have picked up injuries and I do feel it’s probably part of, not a huge amount of pre-season having happened.”

