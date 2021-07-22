+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Husband pays tribute to 'soulmate' wife Breege Maguire
Breege Maguire

Husband pays tribute to ‘soulmate’ wife Breege Maguire

Posted: 1:27 pm July 22, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

THE HUSBAND of  devoted mother, wife and grandmother, Breege Maguire from Roslea, has described his wife as ‘a blessing to all who knew her’.

Breege (58) of Corragunt Road, Derrygelia, Roslea who died suddenly on July 10 will be fondly remembered in the community for her dedicated work as the parish secretary for 15 years. 

“The brighter the light, the darker the shadow,” Fr John Chester said at Breege’s funeral Mass, “and what a shadow the past week has cast upon the locality and far beyond.” 

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

