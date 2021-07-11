Hunt still on for new footbridge funding

THE HUNT is still on to find the funding for a fancy new footbridge in Enniskillen.

Following difficulties securing the necessary funds to build the town-centre bridge, which would link pedestrians to the town centre and ease local traffic, Fermanagh MLA Jemma Dolan has written to the Executive calling for money for the project to be released.

First proposed in 2018 as part of the plans for the now-complete new South West College (SWC) Erne Campus, on the site of the old hospital, the ambitious footbridge plan had been pitched as a vitally important link to the town.

The idea had been that the bridge would provide easy pedestrian access to the town centre not only from the state-of-the-art campus but also to the health centre on the Erne Road, and would also help ease traffic on the Cornagrade Road and at the notoriously busy Johnston Bridge junction.

