Growing fears over Lough Erne speeders
Growing fears over Lough Erne speeders

Posted: 2:08 pm July 3, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THERE are growing fears someone is going to be seriously injured or even killed unless speed limits on Lough Erne are not strictly enforced and fast moving water craft are urgently brought under control.
The Herald recently ran an appeal from police urging those using water skis, speed boats and other fast moving vessels to keep their speeds within the limits governing the lough, for the safety of all users.
However, Herald readers have said such an appeal does not go far enough, and called on the police to increase their water-based patrols and enforce the water speed by-laws.
One reader, who called for more enforcement, said every weekend he encountered “power boats overtaking” with “no idea or care for what they do, just the usual treating it as a playground.”
Another called on police to do more to tackle the anti-social and dangerous behaviour on the lough.
“There are dozens on the lake drinking booze in plain sight and driving boats,” he said.

