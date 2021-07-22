GAA family mourns death of young Monaghan star Duffy

THE GAA family throughout the country this week were left in shock as Monaghan under-20 GAA captain Brendan Óg Duffy was tragically killed in a road crash on Friday night.

Just hours earlier, the Monaghan Harps clubman had captained his side to victory in the Ulster under-20 Championship semi-final against Donegal in Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

The 19-year-old, who had just left the team bus at Monaghan’s GAA centre of excellence at Cloghan, was caught up in a two-car collision on the N2 near Clontibret.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ulster under-20 final is now expected to be postponed until next week.