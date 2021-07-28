From Brewster Park to Old Trafford – A dream come true

Sitting in a hotel room in Surrey, Kieran McKenna was quietly working behind the scenes and putting the final touches to a very testing pre-season campaign for the Manchester United first team.

For the past six years, the Enniskillen native has been working at Manchester United, and in 2018 he was promoted to become a first team coach under Jose Mourinho and he continues to do so now under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

How does someone from a humble place like Fermanagh get to become an assistant coach at one of the biggest football clubs in the world, and work daily with some of the top players in Europe, many may ask?

For Kieran McKenna, he is not fazed by the daily challenge of dealing and working with some of football’s most famous stars.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0