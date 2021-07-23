+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Foster hits out at social media trolls
Foster hits out at social media trolls

Posted: 1:18 pm July 23, 2021

FORMER First Minister Arlene Foster has been speaking out about the horrific experience she has endured at the hands of social media trolls during her time in public office.

She even revealed how her three children received death threats online. Mrs Foster also confirmed for the first time that she has stopped engaging also revealed she has stopped engaging on Twitter, and instead leaves it for her staff to do on her behalf.  

