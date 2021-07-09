Fermanagh ladies can turn their season around

“We’re looking forward to it, one win could make such a difference and we’re determined to make it this one” says Fermanagh manager, Jonny Garrity.

The Fintona man is certainly adopting a positive approach to his side’s next challenge, following the double disappointment of relegation and an Ulster final defeat.

A fortnight after being so narrowly thwarted in their bid to secure a first ever Ulster Intermediate Championship title, Fermanagh Ladies will set out on the All-Ireland trail, making the relatively short journey to Ballinamore to take on Leitrim in the opening round this Saturday.

With only three teams in the qualifying group, the top two will qualify for the quarter finals. Clare is the other contenders and a win would almost certainly guarantee a spot in the last eight. Obviously Garrity’s charges will be going all out for victory in their first game.

Even though Leitrim have been operating at Division Four level in the league for some years now, they are still likely to pose formidable opposition, especially with home advantage.

The Connacht side will be coming into the game off the back of a disappointing final defeat, having lost out to Louth in the Division Four decider.

That result will have come as a real body blow to Leitrim who, on the basis of their impressive league campaign, were widely fancied to win the final, particularly as they had already recorded a convincing opening round, 3-14 to 3-6, victory over the ‘Wee County’.

