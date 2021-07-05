Fermanagh Herald; An apology to our readers

In the 30th June 2021 edition of the Fermanagh Herald we published an inappropriate and offensive photograph of graffiti under the headline: “Graffiti daubed trailer beside Kinawley bar”

This photograph of graffiti appeared to allege that the victims of some of the most heinous acts of violence in this area over recent years, including kidnap and torture, were spearheaded and paid for by the victims themselves.

We recognise that printing a copy of anonymous, intimidatory, defamatory graffiti was entirely wrong and serves only to give a platform to those with criminal intent.

We also recognise and accept that the tone of the covering article in the print edition, representing the community as “divided” on these matters is entirely misrepresentative of the actual position where the vast majority simply want to go about their daily lives without harassment or intimidation.

We accept that by publishing this report we inadvertently allowed our publication to be used as a platform for those engaged in intimidation and violence, something we sincerely regret.

We apologise unreservedly to our readers and those hurt by our report and have made a donation to a local charity as a small token of our regret.

Fermanagh Herald Editor