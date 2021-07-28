Factory tragedy averted after high voltage accident

A THOROUGH INVESTIGATION is already underway at a Fermanagh factory after a man was airlifted to hospital following a major work accident.

The incident took place at the Encirc plant in Derrylin on Monday morning when a specialist sub-contractor who carried out maintenance work on a medium voltage board in the sub-station on site was injured.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended the scene after receiving a 999 call at 9.45am following reports of the incident in the Gortahurk Road area of Derrylin.

A NIAS spokesman told this paper, “NIAS despatched one emergency crew and one rapid response paramedic to the scene. The charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, were also tasked to the incident.”

