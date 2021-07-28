+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFactory tragedy averted after high voltage accident
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Encirc

Factory tragedy averted after high voltage accident

Posted: 4:46 pm July 28, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

A THOROUGH INVESTIGATION is already underway at a Fermanagh factory after a man was airlifted to hospital following a major work accident.
The incident took place at the Encirc plant in Derrylin on Monday morning when a specialist sub-contractor who carried out maintenance work on a medium voltage board in the sub-station on site was injured.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended the scene after receiving a 999 call at 9.45am following reports of the incident in the Gortahurk Road area of Derrylin.
A NIAS spokesman told this paper, “NIAS despatched one emergency crew and one rapid response paramedic to the scene. The charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, were also tasked to the incident.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:46 pm July 28, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA