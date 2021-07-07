+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Exploited workers authority in Derrylin operation
Exploited workers authority in Derrylin operation

Posted: 12:38 pm July 7, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A MAJOR operation was carried out in Derrylin by local police and the authority responsible for protecting exploited workers and preventing modern slavery.

Last week, Fermanagh and Omagh PSNI announced a number of offences had been detected during the operation, ‘investigating house multiple occupancy.’

The Gangmasters and Labour Authority, as well as multiple occupancy officers acting on behalf of the local Council were involved in an operation which was carried out following a report from the public. 

