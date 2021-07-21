Enniskillen relatives ‘heartbroken’ over amnesty plans

TWO RELATIVES of victims of the Enniskillen bomb have spoken about their ‘shock’ and ‘heartbreak’ at British government plans to prevent future prosecutions of either paramilitaries or members of security forces for atrocities that took place during the Troubles.

In what is effectively an amnesty for the perpetrators of violence here, the government’s plan would end all future inquests, stop civil actions in their tracks and end the prosecution of criminals. Under the new plans, victims’ families are expected to give up their lengthy and distressing pursuit of truth and justice.

Mrs Margaret Veitch, who lose both her parents in the 1987 Enniskillen bomb, said her “heart is breaking” at the suggestion.

Mrs Joan Wilson, whose 20-year-old daughter, Marie, was also killed on that fateful day said: “People like me have to live with the loss and pain for the rest of our lives.”

