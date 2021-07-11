+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Dunbar backs campaign to save historical 1916 site
Dunbar backs campaign to save historical 1916 site

Posted: 6:13 pm July 11, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com

ADRIAN Dunbar is lending his support and profile to a campaign to save historical 1916 sites in Dublin.
In the past, the 1916 Relatives Group have managed to save the street of terraced houses on Moore Street from demolition as it was to number 10 that the Irish revolutionaries broke into to escape from the GPO and from number 16 that they surrendered to the British.
Now the relatives group is campaigning to stop the site from being bought by a UK property developer.
In a video sent to the group, Dunbar said: “I would like to say congratulations and well done to the relatives of the signatories of the 1916 Proclamation and the Moore Street Preservation Trust on the launch today of their plan for the preservation of the Moore Street battlefield site.
“I really look forward to seeing the details of the plan. Best of lucj and I will see you soon,” Adrian Dunbar signs off.
Campaigner Patrick Coney of the Save 16 Moore Street Committee and the 1916 Relatives Group said the actor would be joining descendants of James Connolly, The O’Rahilly and others on a tour of the site.

