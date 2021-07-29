Double joy for Fermanagh Minors in Ulster Championship

In an exceptional night for the Erne county, the Fermanagh Minor boys secured their place in the Ulster Championship semi-final and the Erne Minor Ladies booked their place in the Ulster final after a comprehensive win over Down.

Straight from the start, the Fermanagh ladies controlled the game.

Leading 2-08 to 1-02 at the half time break, Chris Moore’s side held firm in the second half and booked their place in the Ulster final after an eight-point win over the Mourne ladies in Tullylish.

Meanwhile, over in Kingspan Breffni Park, Aiden Gilroy’s Minor boys shocked the home side Cavan to secure their place in the last four of the championship.

At the first water-break, the Erne men held a comfortable five point lead, 0-06 to 0-01 lead at the first water-break.

After weathering a strong Cavan comeback and the game all square at 0-08 apiece mid way through the third quarter, Cian O’Brien produced some magic to hit the Breffni net as he glided past several Cavan defenders.

Gilroy’s side managed to hold on in the final quarter and edged out a magnificent one-point victory to secure their place in the Ulster Championship semi-final.

Make sure and read this Wednesday’s ‘Fermanagh Herald’ for full reports and reaction from all the games.