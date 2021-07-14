+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Covid crisis far from over as numbers climb
Covid crisis far from over as numbers climb

Posted: 4:03 pm July 14, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

WITH Covid numbers are continuing to climb this week, the Western Trust has pleaded with everyone to get vaccinated, particularly young people.
Over the past week there were 99 cases in the Fermanagh and Omagh area, up on 86 last week.

Unfortunately, the Department of Health dashboard does not have an update on the local postcode figures this week for a Fermanagh breakdown.
Of those who tested positive in the wider local area, worryingly three cases were among those aged over 80. That’s the largest number of positive case numbers among local older people in months.

Elsewhere, there were four among those aged 60-79, 23 among those aged 40-59, 46 among those aged 20-39, and 23 among those under 19. There are currently six patients in SWAH suffering from Covid.

Posted: 4:03 pm July 14, 2021
