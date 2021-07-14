Covid crisis far from over as numbers climb

WITH Covid numbers are continuing to climb this week, the Western Trust has pleaded with everyone to get vaccinated, particularly young people.

Over the past week there were 99 cases in the Fermanagh and Omagh area, up on 86 last week.

Unfortunately, the Department of Health dashboard does not have an update on the local postcode figures this week for a Fermanagh breakdown.

Of those who tested positive in the wider local area, worryingly three cases were among those aged over 80. That’s the largest number of positive case numbers among local older people in months.

Elsewhere, there were four among those aged 60-79, 23 among those aged 40-59, 46 among those aged 20-39, and 23 among those under 19. There are currently six patients in SWAH suffering from Covid.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0