Court hears blood found in horsebox as Lunney trial resumes in Dublin

THE TRIAL of the four men of accused of abducting and seriously assaulting Mannok director Kevin Lunney has resumed, after a break to consider legal arguments on CCTV.

This week the trial of the four men at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin, which is currently being held in front of three judges rather than a full jury, heard crime scene investigators had found blood on the floor of the horsebox where the director of the company formerly known as Quinn Industrial Holdings was allegedly imprisoned and tortured.

That trailer had been found in a yard owned by one of the defendants now before the court charged with the false imprisonment and assault causing actual bodily harm on Mr Lunney in September 2019.

The yard where the suspect horsetrailer was located belong to Luke O’Reilly (67), of Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan.

Darren Redmond (26), of Caledon Road, East Wall, in Dublin, Alan O’Brien (40), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall and a fourth accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, face the same charges as O’Reilly.

Garda Det David Kerrigan had been on duty with another officer looking for CCTV footage in Drumbrde, Cavan in relation to the abduction and attack when they discovered the trailer at a yard they later learned belonged to O’Reilly.





To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0









Advertisement